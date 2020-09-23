Brenham beats Bryan in 3 sets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham Volleyball beat Bryan 25-23, 25-15, 25-22 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. It’s the final week before district play starts.

The first set was back and forth. Neither team led by more than 3 points during the game. The Lady Vikings led late in game one, but the Cubettes rallied to take the 22-21 lead and never trail from there to win 25-23. Brenham won the next two sets for the sweep.

Brenham moves to 5-0 on the year and will play Katy Taylor on Friday. Bryan wraps up their non-district slate of games on Friday at Magnolia West.

