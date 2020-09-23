Bryan ISD prepares for the start of football season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Schools across the Brazos Valley have already returned to the gridiron, but Bryan ISD teams will get to start their football season this week. Bryan ISD’s athletic director Janice Williamson sat down with BVTM to talk about what’s different this year.

In addition to mandatory masks and social distancing, fans should check themselves out before the games. But if you forget, they’ll make sure to remind you.

“Pretty much it’s a self-prescreen. We’ll have signs up with the questions on it and if they’ve answered yes to any of those questions they need to return home.”

When it comes to seating, the district is trying to make it as easy as possible to follow the rules.

“We do have stickers on the seats that say sit here. and so what we’ve chosen to do in Bryan ISD is to take the regulations of the CDC, TEA, and UIL and combine them... As a result, we can let 25-30 percent in the stadium.”

It’s not just the fans. They’re also making sure the athletes stay safe. That means the possibility of shutting down games if they have to.

“If we had multiple students in our program that test positive then we would suspend the program for a couple of weeks. we’ve done that with some of our other sports.”

