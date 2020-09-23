Advertisement

Buffalo quarterback honored for Week 4 performance

Buffalo Quarterback Brett Hoffman
Buffalo Quarterback Brett Hoffman(KBTX)
By Maricela Avila - Ford Motor Company
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLANO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2020 – The top high school football stars have been recognized in the 4th week of the 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Despite the unusual circumstances, with a delayed start for 5A and 6A schools, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program is back. Since 2006, the program has recognized these outstanding athletes. Now in its fifteenth year, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school careers.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 4 winnersClass 4A: Elijah “EJ” Lopez, Sophomore, QB, Andrews High SchoolMascot: MustangsOpponent: Seminole High School Elijah “EJ” Lopez is just a sophomore, but the standout quarterback played beyond his years in Andrews' 54-13 win over Seminole on Friday night to improve to 3-1 on the season.Lopez completed 21-of-32 passes for 387 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 96-yard touchdown pass to Markeese Lawrence. The six-foot-one, 170-pound signal caller completed passes to eight different receivers and his seven touchdown passes went to three different receivers. It was Lopez’s first game this season without throwing an interception, showing his progression as a quarterback and his understanding of the game.With Lopez’s Week 4 performance, he is now the Class 4A state leader in touchdown passes with 17 and ranks third in passing yards with 1,205.It was certainly a week Lopez and the Andrews Mustangs will soon not forget.

Class 3A: Brett Hoffman, Senior, QB, Buffalo High SchoolMascot: BisonOpponent: Teague High School Buffalo High School quarterback Brett Hoffman looked to wrap up non-district play this past week versus the Teague Lions and he did not disappoint as he put together an incredible performance leading the Bisons to a resounding 45-9 victory. Hoffman was in complete command as his offensive line gave him plenty of time to survey the field and find his open receivers. Hoffman spread the ball all over the field completing 21 of 26 passes to eight different receivers for 426 yards. He threw six touchdowns including a 45-yard connection with Eric Beshears and contributed another 63 yards on the ground. Hoffman is a leader on and off the field and has his team at 4-0 as they start district play and look to maintain their momentum and push to the playoffs.

Class 2A: Jakory Standley, Junior, QB/DB, Shelbyville High SchoolMascot: DragonsOpponent: Groveton High School Shelbyville junior quarterback Jakory Standley missed football practice on Thursday to visit his father who was dying of Cancer. Dragons head coach David Benbow told Standley he didn’t have to play in the game on Friday against Groveton. But, Standley responded, “I’m playing, that’s the last thing my father told me to do, go play in that game.” There is no way anyone knew what was next, both on and off the field as Standley played the game of his life completing 15-19 passes for 388-yards and 4-TD’s, rushing for 109-yards and two touchdowns. And, if that wasn’t enough, he also finished with four tackles and one pass broken up on defense during Shelbyville’s 54-27 victory against Groveton. But, when Standley and his teammates walked to the fieldhouse, his mother was waiting for him with the news, Jakory’s father, who was alive when the game started had passed-away before it ended. Benbow said, “As you can imagine, Jakory was an emotional wreck and that was such a difficult moment.” Benbow added, “Jakory makes the school, community and team better, he’s a leader and a quality individual and we’re incredibly proud of how he handled such a difficult situation.”

Nominate your elite student-athlete at PlayeroftheWeek.comFord Motor Company and your Texas Ford Dealers are once again asking fans, coaches and media to nominate potential honorees for 2020.

During each week of the 2020 regular season, fans, coaches and media are asked to nominate players at PlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Fans will be able to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week.

Additionally, fans can catch all the action on Fox Sports Southwest. The network is again teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep up with award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities. The half-hour Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program will air on Fridays at 9:30AM. \

How the program works The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program recognizes one high school student-athlete in six of the state’s athletic classifications each week of the regular season. Nominees must excel in three categories:

  • Individual performance on the field, including significant statistics from that week’s game
  • Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities
  • Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

At the end of the regular season, Ford and its advisory board will select one student-athlete from the 10 weekly winners to be the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year in each classification. Following the championship games, honorees will once again be recognized at a banquet.

