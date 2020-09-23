Advertisement

Car slams into several vehicles in Madison County Sheriff’s Office parking lot

The driver of the car left Highway 21 and crashed into several parked vehicles in the parking lot.
A vehicle rolled over Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Madison County Sheriff's Office in Madisonville.
A vehicle rolled over Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Madison County Sheriff's Office in Madisonville.(Photo credit: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that literally landed right in their parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the driver of the car eastbound on Highway 21 when it left the roadway, cut across the lawn, rolled over, and hit several parked vehicles in the parking lot. The car also took out a tree and a light post on the property.

According to a report by the Madisonville Meteor, the driver was rushed to the hospital and authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash. The roads were also wet on Tuesday from rainfall.

Other responding agencies to the crash scene were Madisonville Police, DPS, CHI St. Joseph EMS, and the Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department.

The condition of the driver was not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

