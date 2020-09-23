Car slams into several vehicles in Madison County Sheriff’s Office parking lot

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that literally landed right in their parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the driver of the car eastbound on Highway 21 when it left the roadway, cut across the lawn, rolled over, and hit several parked vehicles in the parking lot. The car also took out a tree and a light post on the property.

An individual traveling eastbound on Highway 21 at a high rate of speed spun off the roadway, flew across the lawn in front of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and took out a tree and a light post before colliding with a number of cars in the Sheriff Department’s parking lot. pic.twitter.com/DJblV9OqmR — Madisonville Meteor (@MadisonvilleMet) September 22, 2020

According to a report by the Madisonville Meteor, the driver was rushed to the hospital and authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash. The roads were also wet on Tuesday from rainfall.

Other responding agencies to the crash scene were Madisonville Police, DPS, CHI St. Joseph EMS, and the Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department.

The condition of the driver was not immediately available.

