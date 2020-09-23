Advertisement

COVID in Context: Was there a spike of cases after Labor Day?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Memorial Day, most areas saw an uptick in new COVID-19 cases within 9-16 days. Public health officials say the case lag is about two weeks after an event or holiday that might have contributed to the virus’s spread.

So, did areas see the same two-week uptick in new cases after the Labor Day holiday weekend?

Nationwide, the answer is yes. Across the state of Texas, the same is also true, though at a less steep angle.

New cases since Labor Day
New cases since Labor Day(KBTX)

However, specifically in Brazos County, new cases have generally declined since Labor Day.

New cases since Labor Day
New cases since Labor Day(KBTX)

