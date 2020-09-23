Few more Beta showers, clearing soon

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Austin, Waller, San Jacinto and Montgomery Counties through Wednesday morning.

As of early Wednesday, Beta has become “Post-tropical”, continuing to weak as it moves north and east away from the Brazos Valley. A few, spotty showers will remain possible through sunrise Wednesday. After the morning drive, we may find another quick shower or two throughout the day, but coverage will be nothing like what we saw yesterday. Keep the umbrella just in case, but most of us won’t need it today.

Assuming a little blue sky returns today, we’ll get to around 80 degrees by the afternoon. More where that came from Thursday, but with calmer wind and some cooler mornings as we near the weekend. In fact, it will be downright refreshing waking up Friday morning with lows near 60 and highs in the mid to upper 80s. It gets a little more toasty headed into this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday: Cloudy a 30% chance for rain. High: 79. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 65. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 82. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Becoming mainly clear. Low: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

