Fisher being supportive of ‘opt out’ players

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s list of opt outs grew to five on Sunday with linebacker Anthony Hines joining wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, defensive backs Elijah Blades and Derrick Tucker and quarterback James Foster.

Players are opting out for various reasons in 2020. Some being the fear of getting COVID-19. There are others who see their seasons being canceled or even cut short, and others worried about injury and endangering a possible professional career.

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher is being supportive of his players who are opting out even though it reduces A&M’s roster and depth.

He said he would not even think about cutting an opt outed players’ scholarship and using it on a player in the transfer portal looking for a new place to play.

“No sir I won’t do that,” said Fisher. “That’s the rules, that’s their scholarship and that’s their right to be able to do that and I support that 100 percent and I would never do that!”

Fisher has said that as easily as a player can opt out, they can also opt in. Thanks to the NCAA’s eligibility ruling for the 2020 fall season, Hines can remain a junior with two years of college football after opting out.

