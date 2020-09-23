Kentucky grand jury indicts one officer in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KBTX) - A grand jury in Kentucky has announced indictments against one officer involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Brett Hankinson has been charged on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. He was fired from the city’s police department on June 23.

Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

