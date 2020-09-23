Kortan Tabs Witherell as Assistant Coach

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M interim men’s golf head coach Brian Kortan has tabbed veteran assistant coach and golf administrator Mary Michael Witherell as the Aggies' assistant coach for the 2020-21 golf season. The Aggies open the 2020 fall schedule at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Oct. 5-7 in Fayettevile, Arkansas.

Known as “Trip” to virtually everyone, Witherell has a deep knowledge of the Aggie men’s team’s roster after serving as the director of operations for the both the Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams for the past three years. Also a standout former player at Texas A&M, Witherell won the Big 12 Championship in 2012 and helped lead the Aggies to a 16th place finish at the 2012 NCAA Championships.

“Trip is a perfect fit for the assistant role this season,” Kortan said. “She has incredible experience, has been an integral part of very successful programs, and has been part of successful postseasons. Her experience, familiarity and trust within our program, and competitive drive will be very important to our success. The team and myself are thankful she said yes to the role and are looking forward to competing for championships together.”

Since taking over the operations role for the men’s team, the Aggies have posted a trio of top eight national finishes, including trips to match play at the NCAA Championships twice. Since the 2017-18 season, the Aggies have posted 10 team victories, including triumphs at the 2018 and 2019 NCAA Regionals on their way to the NCAA Championships.

Her experience as an assistant coach includes two seasons at Florida State and one-year stints at Baylor and Houston.

At Florida State, Witherell served as the assistant coach for both teams and helped the Seminoles post top 20 finishes at the NCAA Championships in 2016 and 2017. During her time at Florida State, she helped both programs ascend to a No. 1 national rankings and win 14 tournament team titles. She coached two All-Americans on both the men’s and women’s side, and had her players garner a total of 10 All-ACC selections between the two programs.Witherell spent one year as an assistant women’s golf coach at Baylor (2014-15), helping the Bears to a second-place finish at the 2015 NCAA Championships, where they came within a hole of winning the national title. Baylor won three tournaments, including the Big 12 Championship and the NCAA San Antonio Regional. At the University of Houston, Witherell helped launch the Cougars' women’s golf program in 2013-14, starting as a volunteer assistant before being promoted to a full-time assistant in February. The Cougars had only three players in its inaugural season, but produced an All-American Athletic Conference performer in Raegan Bremer and saw the trio of golfers record 13 top 25 finishes in 26 combined events. As a collegiate player, Witherell posted a 74.86 stroke average over two seasons in Aggieland, earning All-Big 12 honors her junior year. She won two tournaments at A&M, taking home top honors at the 2012 Liz Murphey Fall Preview in addition to the 2012 Big 12 Championship. She earned Big 12 Golfer of the Month honors in April of 2012, and was an SEC Academic Honor Roll selection in 2012-13. She transferred to A&M from LSU, where she played the first two seasons of her collegiate career. Witherell enjoyed a stellar junior career before beginning her collegiate playing career. She earned All-American honors by the American Junior Golf Association and was ranked No. 9 nationally in the AJGA in 2009. Witherell was a two-time Arkansas state champion (2006 and 2007) and earned All-State honors in each of her four seasons on the Conway High School varsity golf team. In 42 high school matches, she was a medalist 37 times and was the runner-up in the other five events. A 2013 graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Communications and Journalism, Witherell is married to Scott Witherell, who is also a valuable member of the Texas A&M Department of Athletics.