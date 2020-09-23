Advertisement

Law enforcement responds to home in College Station neighborhood

Plainclothes officers could be seen wearing gloves and entering and exiting the home off Westchester Avenue.
An unmarked van sits in the driveway of a College Station home after a large law enforcement presence was seen earlier in the morning.
An unmarked van sits in the driveway of a College Station home after a large law enforcement presence was seen earlier in the morning.(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte and Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A large law enforcement presence could be seen Wednesday morning in a neighborhood between College Station Middle School and Rock Prairie Elementary School.

College Station police confirmed their agency was not involved in the situation, but did provide a “uniformed presence while Homeland Security served a warrant".

Plainclothes officers could be seen wearing gloves and entering and exiting the home off Westchester Avenue. An unmarked van was parked in the driveway.

One resident in the neighborhood said a federal agent told her there was no immediate danger to neighbors.

KBTX is reaching out to federal law enforcement agencies for more information.

