Law enforcement responds to home in College Station neighborhood

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A large law enforcement presence could be seen Wednesday morning in a neighborhood between College Station Middle School and Rock Prairie Elementary School.

College Station police confirmed their agency was not involved in the situation, but did provide a “uniformed presence while Homeland Security served a warrant".

Plainclothes officers could be seen wearing gloves and entering and exiting the home off Westchester Avenue. An unmarked van was parked in the driveway.

One resident in the neighborhood said a federal agent told her there was no immediate danger to neighbors.

KBTX is reaching out to federal law enforcement agencies for more information.

