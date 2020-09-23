Advertisement

Mond confident heading into season opener Saturday

Vanderbilt vs Texas A&M
Vanderbilt vs Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is expected to rewrite a lot of passing records during his senior season with the Aggies IN 2020.

Mond has started 34 games during his Aggie career and poised to claim the top spot in career completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Nationally Kellen may not be considered one of the top 10 quarterbacks in college football, but when he steps on the field his approach is that no one is better.

“Every time I step on the field my mindset is I always think I’m the best player," said Mond. "If I said I wasn’t I wouldn’t think I’d be doing the right thing and giving my teammates confidence. That’s just my mindset whenever I step onto the field but I feel really confident going into the season.”

Kellen Mond pass attempt vs Mississippi State
Kellen Mond pass attempt vs Mississippi State(DJ Shafer-Game Day Photos | KBTX)

While Kellen has thrown for over 7,300 yards. He can run the ball well too with over 1,300 yards career rushing.

