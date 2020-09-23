Advertisement

New online math program for Texas students learning at home

Eureka Math was built specifically for Texas students to help them better understand the subject.
(Hannah Hall)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As families try to adapt to hybrid learning, the Texas Education Agency has now partnered with a new online program to help both parents and kids learn and study more effectively.

It’s called Eureka Math and it was built specifically for Texas students to help them better understand math. The Chief Academic Officer for Great Minds was on First News at Four Wednesday. She said when schools went to online learning in the spring, they found kids weren’t getting consistent access to instruction or getting to talk about math.

They want to change that.

“It’s incredibly important for kids to have those conversations about whose answer is right and why, or which method is easier. Those are the interactions that make long-lasting connections in our brains,” said Chief Academic Officer Jill Diniz with Great Minds.

Families can get free access to the material at GreatMinds.org/Texas. Every lesson comes with a video for daily instruction.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/23

Updated: 57 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

State

Texas Republicans sue to stop Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension of early voting period during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PATRICK SVITEK
State party chairman Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and members of the Texas Legislature were among those who filed the suit against Abbott.

National

Kentucky grand jury indicts one officer in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
A grand jury in Kentucky has announced charges against one officer involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

News

New restaurant in Caldwell brings deeper meaning to soul food

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
“You can taste the love.”

Latest News

News

Wednesday Midday Weather Update 9/23

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Police say Bryan man selling drugs from motel room

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Officers say they saw the suspect come out of the motel room on South Texas Avenue several times and make quick stops to parked cars.

State

Texas girl, 3, named in Amber Alert found safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 3-year-old Texas girl for whom an Amber Alert was issued after the car in which she was sitting was stolen from outside of a store early Wednesday has been found safe.

Coronavirus

56 new COVID-19 cases, 672 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

The five most common—and potentially dangerous—car seat mistakes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Texas A&M AgriLife’s Passenger Safety Division is urging parents to ensure their children’s safety on the road.

News

Bryan ISD prepares for the start of football season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Schools across the Brazos Valley have already returned to the gridiron, but Bryan ISD teams will get to start their football season this week.