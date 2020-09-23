New online math program for Texas students learning at home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As families try to adapt to hybrid learning, the Texas Education Agency has now partnered with a new online program to help both parents and kids learn and study more effectively.

It’s called Eureka Math and it was built specifically for Texas students to help them better understand math. The Chief Academic Officer for Great Minds was on First News at Four Wednesday. She said when schools went to online learning in the spring, they found kids weren’t getting consistent access to instruction or getting to talk about math.

They want to change that.

“It’s incredibly important for kids to have those conversations about whose answer is right and why, or which method is easier. Those are the interactions that make long-lasting connections in our brains,” said Chief Academic Officer Jill Diniz with Great Minds.

Families can get free access to the material at GreatMinds.org/Texas. Every lesson comes with a video for daily instruction.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.