New restaurant in Caldwell brings deeper meaning to soul food

“You can taste the love.”
Chicken Fried Steak at Drea's Kitchen
Chicken Fried Steak at Drea's Kitchen
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 23, 2020
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Drea’s Kitchen is now open and serving up soul food six days a week to Burleson County.

Drea’s Kitchen is owned by husband and wife Andrea and Johnny Jackson, and all the food is made to order by Andrea, who has been cooking in Burleson and Washington counties all of her life.

The food you will find on the menu at Drea’s Kitchen consists of soul food and down-home cooking favorites, but Jackson says she brings her own twist to each dish.

Andrea brings a new meaning to the name soul food because she says cooks each dish with her heart and soul, which she believes you can taste in her food.

“I cook because I love cooking so much,” said Andrea Jackson, Drea’s Kitchen Co-Owner. “It just runs through and you can taste it in the food. You can taste the love. There is a lot of love in that food because I love doing it so much.”

Starting at 7 a.m. guests can get breakfast or any dish in between until they close. Drea’s Kitchen is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Her menu features biscuit and gravy, chicken fried steak, cheeseburgers, hot wings, and more.

It's official y'all!!!

Posted by Drea's Kitchen on Friday, September 11, 2020

A unique element you’ll find at Drea’s is how Jackson plans her specials, which reflect the experience she had growing up. For example, she serves a fish special on Fridays, BBQ on Saturdays, and fried chicken on Sundays.

Jackson claims her favorite thing to cook is the daily special.

Drea’s Kitchen is located at 1707 West Highway 21 in Caldwell.

Their phone number is 979-567-0055.

Drea’s Kitchen is now open in Caldwell! Owner Andrea Jackson says she wants to make food that feeds your soul! We have the details this morning on #BVTM

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.