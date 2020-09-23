Advertisement

Police say Bryan man selling drugs from motel room

Xavery Peterson, 45
Xavery Peterson, 45(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man Tuesday for reportedly selling drugs out of a motel room.

According to authorities, they watched Xavery Peterson, 45, throughout the afternoon while undercover. Officers say they saw him come out of the motel room on South Texas Avenue several times and make quick stops to parked cars. They took him into custody after following him to a gas station a short ways away.

After getting a search warrant for the motel room, authorities found packaged cocaine, marijuana, meth, and ecstasy. They also found stolen pistols, digital scales, and several other drug-related items.

Peterson was charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery along with several other charges.

