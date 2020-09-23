Advertisement

Remnants of Beta leave Texas, drying trend begins

Flooding threat shifts east of Texas, sunshine eventually returns
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 23, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of early Wednesday, Beta has become “Post-tropical”, continuing to weak as it moves north and east away from the Brazos Valley. A few, spotty showers will remain possible through sunrise Wednesday. After the morning drive, we may find another quick shower or two throughout the day, but coverage will be nothing like what we saw yesterday. Keep the umbrella just in case, but most of us won’t need it today.

As the last of beta moves eastward, We will see a slow, steady return of sunshine to the Brazos Valley.
Drier air aloft is helping “shove” the remnants of Beta eastward, taking the larger rain chance along with it. The biggest question left to answer is when, not if, clouds clear and the sun returns. Current thinking is this layer of more humid air (giving us the drizzle this morning) stays largely unmixed with the drier air above, and we keep clouds in place for at least this afternoon. It is possible we see a few peaks of sun before the end of the day, but especially Thursday. Either way, the rain chance drops significantly after this afternoon, if not sooner.

Assuming a little blue sky returns today, we’ll get to around 80 degrees by the afternoon. More where that came from Thursday, but with calmer wind and some cooler mornings as we near the weekend. In fact, it will be downright refreshing waking up Friday morning with lows near 60 and highs in the mid to upper 80s. It gets a little more toasty headed into this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

