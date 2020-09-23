Advertisement

Spots of fog may slow some of us down Thursday morning

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saying “Thanks for the rain, but good riddance” to Beta. The remnants of the once tropical storm scooted east of the Brazos Valley into Louisiana Wednesday. The cloud cover from this low is expansive -- covering 1000 miles of the Lower 48′s real estate as we closed out the day. A comfortable start is on the way Thursday with lows in the mid-60s. Thing about that mild feel: the wind is light, the ground saturated, and temperatures will near the dew point (amount of moisture in the air). Put all of those factors together, and splotchy fog may start the day for many -- particularly east of the Navasota River. The further west you are, longer hours of sunshine is expected for you tomorrow. The further east you go, those low clouds are expected to hang tough into the afternoon hours, leaving a gloomy, upper-70° day. More of that scattered fog Friday morning before sunshine takes over and warms the Brazos Valley to the mid-80s.

There is a mid-level weather maker slowly spinning over Texas Friday through the weekend. Initally, the air will be dry so it will not be able to make much actual weather. However, by Saturday, we may fall in a more favorable position for it to scoop in some Gulf moisture. The odds are currently low, but cannot rule out a few isolated spots of rain both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Otherwise, eyes are on Tuesday / Wednesday of next week. A strong cold front could be in the works as we close out the month. Hopping into October, cautious optimism for lows inthe 50s and highs in the low-to-mid 70s!

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Fog possible. Low: 66. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 81. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog possible. Low: 63. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Few more Beta showers, clearing soon

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Beta rain continues into the overnight

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Passing rain still possible as Beta skirts by to the south

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Gusty wind, passing rain expected from Tropical Storm Beta

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Gusty wind, passing rain expected from Tropical Storm Beta

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Tropical Storm Beta brings in weekend rain chances

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Enjoy the first half of the weekend, tropical downpours return Sunday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Kicking off the weekend on a comfortable note as we watch activity in the Gulf

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Refreshing air blows in tomorrow! but eyes are on the Gulf

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Scattered rain chance leads in a weekend front

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.