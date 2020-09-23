Spots of fog may slow some of us down Thursday morning

Saying “Thanks for the rain, but good riddance” to Beta. The remnants of the once tropical storm scooted east of the Brazos Valley into Louisiana Wednesday. The cloud cover from this low is expansive -- covering 1000 miles of the Lower 48′s real estate as we closed out the day. A comfortable start is on the way Thursday with lows in the mid-60s. Thing about that mild feel: the wind is light, the ground saturated, and temperatures will near the dew point (amount of moisture in the air). Put all of those factors together, and splotchy fog may start the day for many -- particularly east of the Navasota River. The further west you are, longer hours of sunshine is expected for you tomorrow. The further east you go, those low clouds are expected to hang tough into the afternoon hours, leaving a gloomy, upper-70° day. More of that scattered fog Friday morning before sunshine takes over and warms the Brazos Valley to the mid-80s.

There is a mid-level weather maker slowly spinning over Texas Friday through the weekend. Initally, the air will be dry so it will not be able to make much actual weather. However, by Saturday, we may fall in a more favorable position for it to scoop in some Gulf moisture. The odds are currently low, but cannot rule out a few isolated spots of rain both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Otherwise, eyes are on Tuesday / Wednesday of next week. A strong cold front could be in the works as we close out the month. Hopping into October, cautious optimism for lows inthe 50s and highs in the low-to-mid 70s!

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Fog possible. Low: 66. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 81. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog possible. Low: 63. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.