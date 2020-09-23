Advertisement

Texas A&M Football Places Five on Media Preseason All-SEC Teams

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football placed five student-athletes on the 2020 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Football Team according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC football, announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office.

Bobby Brown III, Kellen Mond, Jalen Wydermyer, Isaiah Spiller represented the Maroon & White on the second team while Demani Richardson was among the third-team honorees.

The SEC is scheduled to begin the 2020 season Saturday with Texas A&M hosting Vanderbilt at Kyle Field for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff to be broadcast on the SEC Network Alternate.

2020 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM (* - ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB – Kyle Trask, Florida

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama

RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL - Landon Young, Kentucky

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky

DEFENSE

DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Malik Herring, Georgia

LB - Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB - Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB - Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky

PK - Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

RS - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB – Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB - Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

WR - Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

C - Trey Hill, Georgia

DEFENSE

DL - Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

DL - Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL - Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

LB - Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

LB - Monty Rice, Georgia

LB - Jabril Cox, LSU

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB - Marco Wilson, Florida

DB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB – Mac Jones, Alabama

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

RB - Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR - Seth Williams, Auburn

WR - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

OL - Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee

C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL - Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL - Glen Logan, LSU

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB - Boogie Watson, Kentucky

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

DB - Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB - Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*

SPECIAL TEAMS

P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Latest News

Sports

Buffalo quarterback honored for Week 4 performance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maricela Avila - Ford Motor Company
The top high school football stars have been recognized in the 4th week of the 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

Sports

Mond confident heading into season opener Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is expected to rewrite a lot of passing records during his senior season with the Aggies in 2020.

Sports

Texas A&M Baseball begins fall practices

Updated: 17 hours ago
Texas A&M Baseball started fall practices this week.

Sports

Brenham beats Bryan in 3 sets

Updated: 17 hours ago
Brenham Volleyball beat Bryan 25-23, 25-15, 25-22 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Latest News

Sports

Fisher being supportive of ‘opt out’ players

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Texas A&M’s list of opt outs grew to five on Sunday with linebacker Anthony Hines joining wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, defensive backs Elijah Blades and Derrick Tucker and quarterback James Foster.

Sports

Mond confident heading into season opener Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is expected to rewrite a lot of passing records during his senior season with the Aggies IN 2020.

Sports

Brenham beats Bryan in 3 sets

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Brenham Volleyball beat Bryan 25-23, 25-15, 25-22 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. It’s the final week before district play starts.

Sports

Texas A&M Baseball begins fall practices

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Baseball started fall practices this week. The Aggies held their first official practice since COVID-19 shut down their season over six months ago.

Sports

Aggies Debut at No. 5 in United Soccer Coaches Poll

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Aggies opened up at No. 5 in the first poll released by United Soccer Coaches for the 2020 campaign, the organization announced Tuesday.

Sports

Navasota, Yoakum football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Navasota Rattlers won’t be playing football this Friday night, according to Stu Musick, Navasota ISD Superintendent.