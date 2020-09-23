Advertisement

Texas girl, 3, named in Amber Alert found safe

Police are looking for 3-year-old Chasity Collins.
Police are looking for 3-year-old Chasity Collins.(DPS)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) – A 3-year-old Texas girl named in an Amber Alert early Wednesday has been found safe, police say.

Chastity Collins was in a white 2009 Lincoln four-door MKZ sedan that was stolen shortly after midnight Wednesday morning from outside a 7-Eleen store in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

She was reported to be wearing a short sleeve shirt, gray tights, and no shoes.

Officers found her safe Wednesday morning.

Police provided no further details.

