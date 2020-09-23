This week’s Classroom Champion is Zoey Pruitt.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Zoey Pruitt. The Bremond High School Senior has a 4.9 GPA, and is currently ranked 5th in her class.

“Zoey, she’s just a great kid. She’s the kind of student who’s going to work hard at everything that she does. She’s always going to give 100 percent. And you know she doesn’t just care about herself either she cares about her fellow classmates. If anybody needs help, she’s always willing to lend a helping hand. And she’s just a real pleasure to have in the classroom.” - Cindy Blaylock, Teacher

“If you watch her play man she’s passionate, she competes. When she gets that big kill she is out and loud. So she’s definitely vocal, she also leads by example. Obviously in the classroom she gets her work done on the court she does the same; she’s a hard worker. The other girls can look up to her, make sure you know their doing things right. She’s going to put in the extra time no matter what sport it is volleyball, basketball, showing, it doesn’t matter. She always works hard to make herself better, she always works hard make her team better. And that’s really shown through the years from starting from her Freshman year to her Senior year.” - Sarah Luce, Coach

“My motivation is, I like to win! I don’t like to lose. My motivation is to do good and be a role model to others, but I mainly love to win. And in the classroom I just like to have good grades and make my family and parents proud. I try to do a little bit of both but I think I lead more by example. As I see some of the younger kids that come and watch, that they really more watch to the way you act and the way you participate in a game,” says Pruitt.

After high school, Zoey wants to attend Tarleton State University and wants to continue her volleyball career as well. While in college, Zoey plans on studying to become a Veterinarian.

Congratulations to Zoey Pruitt of Bremond High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.