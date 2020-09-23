Advertisement

This week’s Classroom Champion is Zoey Pruitt.

Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Zoey Pruitt. The Bremond High School Senior has a 4.9 GPA, and is currently ranked 5th in her class.

“Zoey, she’s just a great kid. She’s the kind of student who’s going to work hard at everything that she does. She’s always going to give 100 percent. And you know she doesn’t just care about herself either she cares about her fellow classmates. If anybody needs help, she’s always willing to lend a helping hand. And she’s just a real pleasure to have in the classroom.” - Cindy Blaylock, Teacher

“If you watch her play man she’s passionate, she competes. When she gets that big kill she is out and loud. So she’s definitely vocal, she also leads by example. Obviously in the classroom she gets her work done on the court she does the same; she’s a hard worker. The other girls can look up to her, make sure you know their doing things right. She’s going to put in the extra time no matter what sport it is volleyball, basketball, showing, it doesn’t matter. She always works hard to make herself better, she always works hard make her team better. And that’s really shown through the years from starting from her Freshman year to her Senior year.” - Sarah Luce, Coach

“My motivation is, I like to win! I don’t like to lose. My motivation is to do good and be a role model to others, but I mainly love to win. And in the classroom I just like to have good grades and make my family and parents proud. I try to do a little bit of both but I think I lead more by example. As I see some of the younger kids that come and watch, that they really more watch to the way you act and the way you participate in a game,” says Pruitt.

After high school, Zoey wants to attend Tarleton State University and wants to continue her volleyball career as well. While in college, Zoey plans on studying to become a Veterinarian.

Congratulations to Zoey Pruitt of Bremond High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Classroom Champions

This week’s Classroom Champion is Zoey Pruitt.

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Sports

Texas A&M Football Places Five on Media Preseason All-SEC Teams

Updated: 3 hours ago
Texas A&M football placed five student-athletes on the 2020 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Football Team according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC football, announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office.

Sports

Buffalo quarterback honored for Week 4 performance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maricela Avila - Ford Motor Company
The top high school football stars have been recognized in the 4th week of the 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

Sports

Mond confident heading into season opener Saturday

Updated: 20 hours ago
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is expected to rewrite a lot of passing records during his senior season with the Aggies in 2020.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M Baseball begins fall practices

Updated: 20 hours ago
Texas A&M Baseball started fall practices this week.

Sports

Brenham beats Bryan in 3 sets

Updated: 20 hours ago
Brenham Volleyball beat Bryan 25-23, 25-15, 25-22 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Sports

Fisher being supportive of ‘opt out’ players

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Texas A&M’s list of opt outs grew to five on Sunday with linebacker Anthony Hines joining wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, defensive backs Elijah Blades and Derrick Tucker and quarterback James Foster.

Sports

Mond confident heading into season opener Saturday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is expected to rewrite a lot of passing records during his senior season with the Aggies IN 2020.

Sports

Brenham beats Bryan in 3 sets

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Brenham Volleyball beat Bryan 25-23, 25-15, 25-22 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. It’s the final week before district play starts.

Sports

Texas A&M Baseball begins fall practices

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Baseball started fall practices this week. The Aggies held their first official practice since COVID-19 shut down their season over six months ago.