Time reveals its 100 most influential people of 2020

(CNN) – Time magazine is out with its annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Each of the issue’s eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100:

Record-breaking artist “The Weeknd”

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Celebrity couple – former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci

Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi

COVID-19 frontline nurse Amy O’Sullivan

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

There will also be a new cover and a special tribute honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Introducing the 2020 #TIME100 featuring the pioneers, artists, leaders, icons and titans who have had the most impact this year https://t.co/FA12jF1B2P — TIME (@TIME) September 23, 2020

