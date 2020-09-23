Advertisement

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is new addition to Kyle Field concession stands

They’ll be offering five different Louisiana style dishes.
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will provide five different food options at Kyle Field this football season.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in College Station will be one of the newest additions at Kyle Field this football season.

The restaurant will offer food and drink services in suites as catering options, at all concessions stands in the All-American Club on the south side, and at the Section 130 concession stand. They’ll offer five different Louisiana style dishes: Boudin Balls, Scholarship Burgers, Waffle fries, Cajun Queso, Etouffee, and Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding.

The franchise was opened in March by Aggies Cory and Jenny Davis. Cory is a former A&M football player who says he can’t wait to make his mark at Kyle Field again.

“This place, this community, this school, this football team will always have a huge place in my heart, and being able to be a part of it in any way, much less provide food it’s exciting," said Davis.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

