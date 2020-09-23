White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx visits Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies on Tuesday welcomed Dr. Deborah Birx to College Station.

Dr. Birx’s trip to Aggieland began with a site visit at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to see its manufacturing facilities where it will mass-produce a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Joining her for the tour was Chancellor John Sharp; Greg Hartman, Senior V.P. of the Texas A&M Health Science Center, and Fujifilm officials.

After the stop at Fujifilm, Dr. Birx was taken to the Texas A&M University campus for a series of closed-door briefings. There President Michael K. Young discussed the status of in-person classes, safety protocols for this weekend’s football game, and results of Round Two Random Testing Program.

Before ending her visit on campus, Dr. Birx took several questions from members of the media. News 3′s Kendall Hogan was there for today’s events and will have much more on this Tuesday night on News 3 at 10.

Dr. Deborah Birx takes a tour Tuesday at Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. (Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies,)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.