Advertisement

Wild brown bear kills Caesar the alpaca at Alaska Zoo

Caesar lived at the zoo 15 years
A wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence over the weekend and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.
A wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence over the weekend and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.(Source: Alaska Zoo)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Caesar the alpaca was one of the beloved residents at Alaska Zoo.

The 16-year-old was a favorite of visitors during the 15 years he made his home there.

Over the weekend, a wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.

The bear was killed by wildlife officials after the discovery.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of both a wild bear and Caesar the alpaca,” said zoo Director Patrick Lampi. “We care deeply about all animals and feel saddened by the deaths on both sides of the situation.”

Caesar’s companion Fuzzy Charlie Kozak, an alpaca-llama mix, managed to escape the bear and was later found on the zoo grounds.

The zoo’s fence has been repaired and reinforced.

KTUU has more on this story

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: White House briefing by President Trump

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
President Trump said the new steps announced by the Treasury Department will ensure that U.S. dollars do not fund the Cuban government, but go directly to the everyday Cubans.

National

Trump on Breonna Taylor: "After I hear what the decision was, I'll have a comment on it."

Updated: moments ago
|
President Donald Trump says he doesn't know enough about the grand jury for the Breonna Taylor case to comment

National

Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

National Politics

Live: White House briefing by President Donald Trump

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a press conference from the White House Brady Briefing Room.

Coronavirus

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Utility equipment eyed as possible source of fire near LA

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials are confident that crews will make more progress on the Bobcat Fire after containment on Wednesday hit 38% — a 21% jump from a day earlier — before hot, dry winds return to Southern California in a few days.

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/23

Updated: 58 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

State

Texas Republicans sue to stop Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension of early voting period during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PATRICK SVITEK
State party chairman Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and members of the Texas Legislature were among those who filed the suit against Abbott.

News

New online math program for Texas students learning at home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
When schools went to online learning in the spring, organization Great Minds found kids weren’t getting consistent access to instruction or getting to talk about math.