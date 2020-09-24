Advertisement

Aggies earn ninth consecutive USC Team Academic Award

Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies were honored for their scholastic endeavors as they garnered the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Team Academic Award. The organization announced its list of honorees for the 2019-20 academic year Thursday.

Coach Guerrieri’s squad earned the award for the ninth consecutive year and 11th overall, logging a 3.43 GPA for fall 2019 and spring 2020. The Aggies posted the highest semester GPA in team annals with a 3.604 mark for spring 2020.

“This is an award we always take great pride in,” Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “Two things we always talk about as a program are ‘team’ and ‘academics’, so this is an award we take great satisfaction in earning. It is a testament to all the players' hard work in the classroom. It says a lot about the quality of the people we have on this team – a squad of young women who are dedicated to being successful in the classroom, as well as on the field.”

Last season, Jimena Lopez earned recognition as a USC Scholar All-America. Macie Kolb, Lopez and Callyn Walton picked up CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 honors.

For a team to be considered for the USC Team Academic Award, it must have a composite team grade-point average of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) for all team members who appeared on the official NCAA roster forms for the fall season (2019). The Aggies are one of six SEC schools with active streaks of nine years are more joined by Georgia, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Maroon & White concluded the 2019 campaign with a record of 14-5-3. The Aggies appeared in the NCAA Championship for the 25th consecutive season. Texas A&M advanced to the second round of the tournament for the 21st consecutive year.

This season, the Aggies are 1-0-0 after a season-opening 3-0 win at Ole Miss. Texas A&M, ranked No. 5 in the USC Coaches Poll, return to action on Sunday, October 4, when they travel to Fayetteville for a match against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

