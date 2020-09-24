A&M Consolidated to kick off 2020 season vs University in Waco

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tiger football team will kick off the 2020 season on the road Thursday night against University at WISD Stadium in Waco.

A year ago Consol won their first 11 games before being knocked out of the playoffs by Fort Bend Marshall. Head Coach Lee Fedora likes the team’s chemistry so far and is anxious to see how they have improved since their one and only scrimmage last week.

“We’re ready to get started because I tell you the toughest thing is not having your second scrimmage. We got our first scrimmage in and we have been practicing a long time so our guys are excited to start the regular season," said Fedora.

The Tigers last played University in 2017 and posted a 49-3 win on the road. Kickoff is set for 7pm.

