Boxing returns to B/CS after break during pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local sports are starting to resume after some tough times during the pandemic.

Bryan / College Station Boxing Club is hosting a boxing tournament this Saturday starting at noon. Their athletes have not been able to compete in recent months during the pandemic. Local gyms including this one have seen some challenging times due to economic impacts of COVID 19. Four local boxers will be competing this weekend. Boxing gym owner Carl Perry said they are hopeful to get things slowly back going again. There are 18 bouts scheduled.

“This will be the very first sanctioned event since this COVID started. The last time many of these boxers competed was maybe the first week in March and since then everybody’s been completely down, haven’t had any shows. A lot of gyms especially up north haven’t been allowed to open yet,” said Perry.

The show is happening at their gym, 107 East Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Bryan. Attendees will also have to wear masks and the event will be at 75 percent capacity. Admission at the door is $10 per person.

