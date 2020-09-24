Advertisement

Boxing returns to B/CS after break during pandemic

A local competition is happening Saturday in Downtown Bryan.
A boxing show is happening Saturday in Downtown Bryan.
A boxing show is happening Saturday in Downtown Bryan.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local sports are starting to resume after some tough times during the pandemic.

Bryan / College Station Boxing Club is hosting a boxing tournament this Saturday starting at noon. Their athletes have not been able to compete in recent months during the pandemic. Local gyms including this one have seen some challenging times due to economic impacts of COVID 19. Four local boxers will be competing this weekend. Boxing gym owner Carl Perry said they are hopeful to get things slowly back going again. There are 18 bouts scheduled.

“This will be the very first sanctioned event since this COVID started. The last time many of these boxers competed was maybe the first week in March and since then everybody’s been completely down, haven’t had any shows. A lot of gyms especially up north haven’t been allowed to open yet,” said Perry.

The show is happening at their gym, 107 East Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Bryan. Attendees will also have to wear masks and the event will be at 75 percent capacity. Admission at the door is $10 per person.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gregg County Commissioner, others arrested for organized vote harvesting scheme

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The penalties for these offenses can range from six months in state jail to 99 years in prison.

State

UPDATE: Men killed in crash of small plane in local highway median identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have identified the two men who died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

Education

TEA releases public school COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The data will be update weekly on Wednesdays, according to TEA.

News

New lunch and antique destination in Calvert

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Dine and shop all under one roof in Calvert

Latest News

News

PBR plans to host bull riding aboard USS Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
''The Toughest Sport on Dirt" goes to sea all for a good cause.

Coronavirus

Total COVID-19 deaths reach 60 as Brazos County Health District confirms another death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

COVID in Context: A check of the stats since Aggies have been back in class

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
In mid-August, Aggie students began moving back on campus and reentering Bryan-College Station to begin the fall semester.

News

Local man accused of possessing child pornography

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Brazos County man is under arrest after state authorities say they found child pornography in his cloud storage.

Local

Former Grimes County coal plant to be sold to environmental remediation company

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The company will be responsible for the shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant as well as performing all environmental remediation work for the site landfills and ash ponds.

News

New Navasota BBQ restaurant destroyed in fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A restaurant that opened early this year in Navasota was destroyed after a fire early Thursday morning.