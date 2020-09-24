Advertisement

Bryan man accused of possessing child pornography

Preston Smith, 22
Preston Smith, 22(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is under arrest after police say they found child pornography in his cloud storage.

Authorities were tipped off after the online storage company reported Preston Smith’s, 22, account earlier this year. Investigators found over 1,600 pornographic images and say many of them were child pornography.

Bryan police went to Smith’s home Wednesday and arrested him. He’s charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

