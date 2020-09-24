College Station officials stress importance of 10+ gathering permit during game day weekends

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station city officials are stressing the need for an approved permit for outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people ahead of the Aggie’s first football game of the season.

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott held in place the need for local municipalities to approve outdoor gatherings of ten or more people. Assistant to the City Manager Brian Piscacek says they have received multiple requests for permits.

“We have probably gotten over a dozen I think for the first couple of weeks of games," said Piscacek.

With game day approaching, and more on the horizon, city officials say they are receiving five to seven applications a day. Since June, the city says there have been more than 80 requests.

“I think that has a lot to do with the student population back, football is picking up, we’ve got ring dunk celebrations, and there are obviously tailgates and things going on for the games,” said Piscacek.

Piscacek says that as they review these applications, they specifically look for information about supplying sanitizer, requiring masks, and setting up tables for social distancing.

“We want people here and taking advantage of everything that College Station has to offer. Our role in that is just to facilitate that and make sure we can keep everyone safe,” said Piscacek.

If an outside gathering of more than ten people is held without a permit, code enforcement or the police could be called to the event to work toward educated compliance.

City officials stress that it is necessary to apply for the permit in the city where the event will be held. For College Station, click here. For Bryan, click here.

