COVID in Context: A check of the stats since Aggies have been back in class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In mid-August, Aggie students began moving back on campus and reentering Bryan-College Station to begin the fall semester.

Since that time, Brazos County’s active case count has risen, while Texas A&M University’s has decreased.

Also since Aug. 26, Brazos County has recorded the percentage of daily new cases that are from residents ages 18-24, or the typical college-aged student.

That percentage has fallen slightly in the last month.

