COVID in Context: A check of the stats since Aggies have been back in class
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In mid-August, Aggie students began moving back on campus and reentering Bryan-College Station to begin the fall semester.
Since that time, Brazos County’s active case count has risen, while Texas A&M University’s has decreased.
Also since Aug. 26, Brazos County has recorded the percentage of daily new cases that are from residents ages 18-24, or the typical college-aged student.
That percentage has fallen slightly in the last month.
