Former Grimes County coal plant to be sold to environmental remediation company

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KBTX) - Charah® Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry, announced it is negotiating an Asset Purchase Agreement with the Texas Municipal Power Agency (TMPA) to acquire, remediate and redevelop the Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station and Reservoir in Grimes County.

In August, community members created a petition against the sale of the Gibbons Creek Coal plant to an unnamed buyer, noting their concern about both environmental and health factors. When asked if the potential buyer fully intended to reopen the facility as a coal plant, BTU General Manager Gary Miller said that they were not 100 percent sure. But, towards the end of August the TMPA terminated its interconnection agreement with the unnamed potential buyer because they did not make payments.

As part of this agreement, Charah Solutions, through its subsidiary Gibbons Creek Environmental Redevelopment Group, LLC (GCERG), will take ownership of the 6,166 acre area which includes the closed power station, the 3,500 acre reservoir, dam and spillway and assume all environmental responsibilities. GCERG will be responsible for the shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant as well as performing all environmental remediation work for the site landfills and ash ponds.

GCERG’s site redevelopment options do not include a restart of the coal plant but do include renewable energy, agricultural, commercial or industrial redevelopment opportunities. The Gibbons Creek Reservoir RV Park and campground will continue to operate going forward.

“We are pleased to work with Charah Solutions to reduce the environmental risk and costs for TMPA and its member cities and ratepayers while redeveloping the plant and property to expand economic activity and support the tax base, including the Grimes County Schools,” said Bob Kahn, TMPA General Manager. “The transaction will save member cities millions in expenses associated with decommissioning and environmentally remediating the plant site.”

