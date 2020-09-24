Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Rain Is Impacting Cotton Harvest

Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - When you see fields of white cotton this time of year, it means the cotton plant has been sprayed with a defoliant to make it drop its leaves so the cotton can be picked. What a cotton farmer doesn’t want during his harvest is the rain we’ve been experiencing over the last two weeks. John Malazzo grows cotton in Burleson County.

“As long as the cotton has leaves on it you’ve got some protection from the weather, from the rain. Once you get the leaves off then you are really open and susceptible to whatever Mother Nature gives you. And that’s a period of time that we worry about because as it is right now we’re too wet to harvest.”

Malazzo says it’s been too long since the cotton was defoliated.

“It’s been long enough now where our initial defoliation has played out. The plant is actually re-growing now so we’re going to have to go through the process all over again. Not only does it add cost to you of the defoliant and the application, but it also delays you a couple of weeks. It also affects the grade of our cotton.”

Malazzo fears that continued wet weather will cause even more problems.

“What we’re facing if this wet weather stays with us much longer, we’re going to see a decline in our quality to where it brings less money. We also have an issue, once that boll opens and the seed is exposed to moisture, if it stays damp long enough and stays warm, that seed will actually sprout in the burr which gives you ginning trouble. You can’t gin it when the seed has a big ole long root on it and it’s embedded in the cotton and plus it degrades the price of your cotton seed too.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Accident on Highway 6 stopping traffic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By An'Jonae Woodson
Accident on Highway 6 blocking road.

National

2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The protests come after prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend.

News

Law enforcement responds to home in College Station neighborhood

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 9/23

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

College Station officials stress importance for 10+ gathering permit during gameday weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Local organization kicks off 40 day prayer vigil in College Station

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Local woman arrested, accused of stealing over $15,000 from little league team

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station hosting “12 Days of Voter Registration”

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
The Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station is hosting a voter registration drive starting Thursday, September 24.

News

Local woman arrested, accused of stealing over $15,000 from little league team

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Investigators were told the organization had thousands of dollars go missing over the past two years.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 9/23

Updated: 14 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.