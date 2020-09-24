Advertisement

Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station hosting “12 Days of Voter Registration”

The organization’s drive kicks off Thursday evening in Bryan.
The Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station is hosting a non-partisan voter registration drive starting Thursday, September 24.
The Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station is hosting a non-partisan voter registration drive starting Thursday, September 24.(KBTX TV)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station wants to help anyone who still needs to register to vote.

The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Monday, October 5. Members of the non-profit organization will volunteer their time during the next 12 days to help people register before the deadline.

“Voting is our civic duty and we feel this will encourage people to become more engaged,” said Hispanic Forum President, Jaime Cavazos, in a media release announcing details about the non-partisan registration drive.

The drive kicks off Thursday, September 24 at Cici’s Pizza in Bryan. Volunteers will be at that location from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can find details about dates, times, and locations on the Hispanic Forum’s Facebook page.

📣 🇺🇸12 Days of Voter Registration kicks off tomorrow! Need to register to vote? Visit us during any of the following...

Posted by Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Law enforcement responds to home in College Station neighborhood

Updated: 32 minutes ago

National

2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

News

Local woman arrested, accused of stealing over $15,000 from little league team

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Investigators were told the organization had thousands of dollars go missing over the past two years.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 9/23

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

B/CS Christmas Parade canceled due to pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
B/CS Christmas parade canceled due to pandemic

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/23

Updated: 5 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

State

Texas Republicans sue to stop Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension of early voting period during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By PATRICK SVITEK
State party chairman Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and members of the Texas Legislature were among those who filed the suit against Abbott.

News

New online math program for Texas students learning at home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
When schools went to online learning in the spring, organization Great Minds found kids weren’t getting consistent access to instruction or getting to talk about math.

National

Kentucky grand jury indicts one officer in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
A grand jury in Kentucky has announced charges against one officer involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

News

New restaurant in Caldwell brings deeper meaning to soul food

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
“You can taste the love.”