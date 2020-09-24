Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station hosting “12 Days of Voter Registration”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station wants to help anyone who still needs to register to vote.

The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Monday, October 5. Members of the non-profit organization will volunteer their time during the next 12 days to help people register before the deadline.

“Voting is our civic duty and we feel this will encourage people to become more engaged,” said Hispanic Forum President, Jaime Cavazos, in a media release announcing details about the non-partisan registration drive.

The drive kicks off Thursday, September 24 at Cici’s Pizza in Bryan. Volunteers will be at that location from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can find details about dates, times, and locations on the Hispanic Forum’s Facebook page.

📣 🇺🇸12 Days of Voter Registration kicks off tomorrow! Need to register to vote? Visit us during any of the following... Posted by Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.