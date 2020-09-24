Advertisement

Local organization kicks off 40-day prayer vigil in College Station

40 Days For Life volunteers will be set up on Texas Avenue.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 23, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local volunteers with 40 Days For Life began their 40-day prayer vigil Wednesday night in College Station.

The prayer vigil will be on Texas Avenue right in front of the entrance to Texas A&M University. Members of the anti-abortion group says they will be standing on the sidewalk praying for the community seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Local event organizer Patricia Hefti says they are doing this to help educate the community.

“We pray that these efforts will help mark the beginning of the end of abortion in the Brazos Valley,” said Hefti.

More information about the campaign can be found here.

