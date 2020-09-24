Advertisement

Local woman arrested, accused of stealing over $15,000 from little league team

Investigators were told the organization had thousands of dollars go missing over the past two years.
Crystal Faust was arrested in Brazos County this week and released on bonds totaling $40,000.
Crystal Faust was arrested in Brazos County this week and released on bonds totaling $40,000.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Authorities say a Burleson County woman is facing two counts of felony theft against a non-profit organization.

Caldwell police say, Crystal Gale Faust, 40, of Caldwell, is the former treasurer of Burleson County Little League and is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.

Court documents show board members from the organization noticed suspicious activity from the league’s bank account. One accusation outlined in court documents highlight a registration event where $1900 in cash was collected, but only $525 dollars was deposited.

Members of the organization told law enforcement it was apparent that over the last two seasons of baseball, the organization was missing more than $15,000. They also said Faust was in charge of money, deposits, paying bills, and was the only person with access to the check book in the little league’s name. She was also the only person responsible for collecting cash from the concession stand and making the bank deposit.

Faust was arrested on Tuesday in Brazos County and later released on bonds totaling $40,000.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Law enforcement responds to home in College Station neighborhood

Updated: 34 minutes ago

National

2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

News

Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station hosting “12 Days of Voter Registration”

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Karla Castillo
The Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station is hosting a voter registration drive starting Thursday, September 24.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 9/23

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

B/CS Christmas Parade canceled due to pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
B/CS Christmas parade canceled due to pandemic

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/23

Updated: 5 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

State

Texas Republicans sue to stop Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension of early voting period during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By PATRICK SVITEK
State party chairman Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and members of the Texas Legislature were among those who filed the suit against Abbott.

News

New online math program for Texas students learning at home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
When schools went to online learning in the spring, organization Great Minds found kids weren’t getting consistent access to instruction or getting to talk about math.

National

Kentucky grand jury indicts one officer in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
A grand jury in Kentucky has announced charges against one officer involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

News

New restaurant in Caldwell brings deeper meaning to soul food

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
“You can taste the love.”