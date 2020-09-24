Local woman arrested, accused of stealing over $15,000 from little league team

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Authorities say a Burleson County woman is facing two counts of felony theft against a non-profit organization.

Caldwell police say, Crystal Gale Faust, 40, of Caldwell, is the former treasurer of Burleson County Little League and is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.

Court documents show board members from the organization noticed suspicious activity from the league’s bank account. One accusation outlined in court documents highlight a registration event where $1900 in cash was collected, but only $525 dollars was deposited.

Members of the organization told law enforcement it was apparent that over the last two seasons of baseball, the organization was missing more than $15,000. They also said Faust was in charge of money, deposits, paying bills, and was the only person with access to the check book in the little league’s name. She was also the only person responsible for collecting cash from the concession stand and making the bank deposit.

Faust was arrested on Tuesday in Brazos County and later released on bonds totaling $40,000.

