New lunch and antique destination in Calvert

The Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe
The Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe is now open in Calvert and offers guests the opportunity to dine and shop all under one roof.

Owner Becky Muhlstein has been in the antique business for 50 years.

When she purchased the building in Calvert, it had an old BBQ restaurant in it and instead of sticking to smoking brisket and other meats, she transformed the space to a refined cafe. According to The Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe owner Becky Muhlstein, she wanted it to feel like a cafe you would normally find associated with an antique store.

“It’s not the run of the mill hurry up cafe,” said Muhlstein. “I wanted it to look like an antique cafe. You know? Something that they would be proud of to come in and bring their guest to.”

When guests walk into the cafe, you will notice not a detail is left out. Fabric drapes the ceiling, lace covers the wall, and table settings are arranged with delicate linens and the whole room is in shades of pink and white florals.

The menu at the Silk Purse Cafe is lighter and features sandwiches, salads, soups, quiches, and desserts.

According to Muhlstein, the signature dessert is creme puffs, which are made daily by Muhlstein.

On the antique side of The Silk Purse, there are all sorts of treasures from quilts to china cabinets to silver tea sets to vintage cowboy boots, that Muhlstein finds from all across the area.

The Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe is open only on the weekend- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

You can contact The Silk Purse Antiques & Cafe at (281) 924-3356.

