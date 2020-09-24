New Navasota BBQ restaurant destroyed in fire

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that opened early this year in Navasota was destroyed after a fire early Thursday morning.

Rattler’s Den Cafe has only been open since February. Now the building is totaled. Business owners say they still plan to operate out of the back with a smoker selling BBQ sandwiches and chips.

According to Navasota Fire Chief Jason Katkoski, the call came in around 6:45 a.m. No one was inside the building at the time. Officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire, but they say there’s nothing suspicious. It took about 10 minutes to put it out.

The business is located at the corner of Montgomery Street and South LaSalle Street.

