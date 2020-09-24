Advertisement

PBR plans to host bull riding aboard USS Lexington

''The Toughest Sport on Dirt" goes to sea all for a good cause.
Professional Bull Riders
Professional Bull Riders(Courtesy Graphic)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KBTX) -The Professional Bull Riders will buck bulls on the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi on Dec. 5 for PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause. Each cowboy participating will ride to support military members and their families.

The PBR has an established reputation for hosting bull riding events in exotic locations, but now ''The Toughest Sport on Dirt" will take to the sea and is set to build a bull riding arena on the USS Lexington’s 872-foot long launch deck.

According to the PBR, 300 tons of dirt and steel and more than 15 miles of copper and fiber optic cables will be brought in to make the special broadcast event possible. “Bucking bulls will be brought on board via the ship’s still-functioning aircraft elevator, the same system that brought planes up to the flight deck from the hangar during battle," according to the PBR.

“Bucking bulls on the deck of the USS Lexington has long been on our list of iconic places for the most exciting 8 seconds in sports. We’re excited and honored to partner with the Air Force Reserve to bring this once-in-a-lifetime event to life. Air Force Reserve’s motto is ‘Fly, Fight, & Win,’ which represents the spirit embodied in our own ‘Be Cowboy’ mantra.”

PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason

The event will be closed to the public, but the PBR will offer the chance for exclusive viewing for VIPs, ultimate experience ticket packages, and military members.

According to the PBR, all COVID-19 protocols will be in effect at this event.

Fans can watch the event on Dec. 5 on CBS Sports.

This bull riding will be set up as a team style event, which will feature five teams of three cowboys. Each of the cowboys riding will be riding in support of military members and their families. This event will raise money for Operation Homefront, a nonprofit that provides support to U.S. military families. The PBR will also donate money for each second a cowboy rides his bull, according to the PBR.

The USS Lexington, otherwise known as “The Blue Ghost", was an essential aircraft carrier during World War II, and participated in almost every major operation in the Pacific Theater, according to the PBR.

“Her planes destroyed 372 enemy aircraft in the air, and 475 more on the ground," according to the PBR. “She sank or destroyed 300,000 tons of enemy cargo and damaged an additional 600,000 tons. The ship’s guns shot down 15 planes and assisted in downing five more.”

“The Blue Ghost” was decommissioned in 1991, and at that time it was the Navy’s longest-serving working carrier, according to the PBR.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two men died Wednesday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

Coronavirus

Total COVID-19 deaths reach 60 as Brazos County Health District confirms another death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

COVID in Context: A check of the stats since Aggies have been back in class

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
In mid-August, Aggie students began moving back on campus and reentering Bryan-College Station to begin the fall semester.

News

Bryan man accused of possessing child pornography

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Investigators found over 1,600 pornographic images in his online storage and say many of them were child pornography.

Latest News

Local

Former Grimes County coal plant to be sold to environmental remediation company

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The company will be responsible for the shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant as well as performing all environmental remediation work for the site landfills and ash ponds.

News

New Navasota BBQ restaurant destroyed in fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A restaurant that opened early this year in Navasota was destroyed after a fire early Thursday morning.

News

COVID in Context: Sep. 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

From the Ground Up: Rain Is Impacting Cotton Harvest

Updated: 5 hours ago
When you see fields of white cotton this time of year, it means the cotton plant has been sprayed with a defoliant to make it drop its leaves so the cotton can be picked. What a cotton farmer doesn’t want during his harvest is the rain we’ve been experiencing over the last two weeks. John Malazzo grows cotton in Burleson County.

News

Highway 6 lanes reopen after early morning crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By An'Jonae Woodson
Lanes on Highway 6 just north of Prairie Hill Drive have reopened after an early morning crash closed them down Thursday.

National

2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The protests come after prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend.