Rudder on the road to open 2020 season

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will face Bastrop Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00pm at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.

Rudder has a lot of talent on the roster this year which gives the Rangers a real chance to have success this season and make the playoffs for the first time in school history. Ranger head coach Eric Ezar said, “We have a leadership council and we’ve talked about our theme of the year is something to prove and that’s what we are.” Ezar added, “I think Rudder has been doubted for a long time. We can talk all we want but if we don’t prove it on the field then it means nothing so we’re going to go out there with something to prove on Friday night.”

Bastrop and Rudder met in the season opener last year. Bastrop won that game 28-27.

Sports

The Middleton Era begins at TAMIU

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M International Sports Information Department
After an exhaustive and thorough nationwide search, Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) Director of Athletics Griz Zimmermann announced the hiring of Philip Middleton as the new Head Baseball Coach.

Sports

Kortan Tabs Witherell as Assistant Coach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M interim men’s golf head coach Brian Kortan has tabbed veteran assistant coach and golf administrator Mary Michael Witherell as the Aggies' assistant coach for the 2020-21 golf season.

Sports

Texas A&M Football Places Five on Media Preseason All-SEC Teams

Updated: 8 hours ago
Texas A&M football placed five student-athletes on the 2020 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Football Team according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC football, announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office.

Sports

Buffalo quarterback honored for Week 4 performance

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maricela Avila - Ford Motor Company
The top high school football stars have been recognized in the 4th week of the 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

Sports

Mond confident heading into season opener Saturday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is expected to rewrite a lot of passing records during his senior season with the Aggies in 2020.

Sports

Texas A&M Baseball begins fall practices

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Texas A&M Baseball started fall practices this week.

Sports

Brenham beats Bryan in 3 sets

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Brenham Volleyball beat Bryan 25-23, 25-15, 25-22 Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Sports

Fisher being supportive of ‘opt out’ players

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Texas A&M’s list of opt outs grew to five on Sunday with linebacker Anthony Hines joining wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, defensive backs Elijah Blades and Derrick Tucker and quarterback James Foster.

Sports

Sports

