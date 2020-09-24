Rudder on the road to open 2020 season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will face Bastrop Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00pm at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.

Rudder has a lot of talent on the roster this year which gives the Rangers a real chance to have success this season and make the playoffs for the first time in school history. Ranger head coach Eric Ezar said, “We have a leadership council and we’ve talked about our theme of the year is something to prove and that’s what we are.” Ezar added, “I think Rudder has been doubted for a long time. We can talk all we want but if we don’t prove it on the field then it means nothing so we’re going to go out there with something to prove on Friday night.”

Bastrop and Rudder met in the season opener last year. Bastrop won that game 28-27.

