Stubborn clouds Thursday break up Friday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A deck of clouds that just would not give...Thursday was another gloomy one across the Brazos Valley. Good news: temperatures only managed the low and mid 70s for yet another September day! Mainly cloudy skies and a bit of patchy fog / drizzle expected overnight as low temperatures fall to the low / mid 60s by daybreak Friday. We give it the ol' college try again Friday to bring sunshine back for the first time since Beta pushed overcast in Sunday. Afternoon highs should respond and head for the mid-80s to close out the workweek. Mild mornings, warmer afternoons is the trend this weekend -- but looking good to enjoy the outdoors.

Next week. Next week is a gem. A cold front is scheduled to arrive Monday. After a chance for quick rain as a north wind turns in, temperatures may spend part of the day falling. Cooler, drier air brings lows to the 50s (!) next week and highs to just the mid-70s by Tuesday. A small warm-up to about 80° is expected Wednesday before a reinforcing cold front arrives just in time for the start of October. That is the insurance to keep lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. But wait, there’s more! Another reinforcing front looks to arrive next weekend to keep this fresh, fall feeling around a little longer!

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Fog possible. Low: 63. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 85. Wind: SSW 0-5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

