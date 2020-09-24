Advertisement

TEA releases public school COVID-19 dashboard

Texas Education Agency
Texas Education Agency(KBTX TV)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education Association has released the Texas public school COVID-19 dashboard. Public schools are required to report positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses. The data will be updated weekly on Wednesdays, according to TEA.

User note: To find your school district, click here, and scroll to the bottom of the page, and click “District Level Data File.”

All public schools in Texas are featured on the dashboard. In Texas, 3,445 students have reported a positive COVID-19 test, and there have been 2,850 positive staff cases.

During the first week of school, an estimated 1,101,065 students were on campus. There are 800,078 staff members, the TEA is using the staff count from the 2019-2020 academic school year.

The dashboard lists how many students were enrolled in the district during the first week of school. It shows how many cases have been reported from students and staff during the week, and also lists the cumulative number of cases for students and staff. The dashboard also displays if the person was infected on or off-campus, the information is listed as unknown if the infection site is not known. There dashes when a school has not reported a positive COVID-19 case.

School DistrictTotal District EnrollmentNew Student CasesNew Staff CasesCumulative Student CasesCumulative Staff CasesOn Campus InfectionOff Campus InfectionUnknown
Anderson-Shiro9060011002
Brenham4,854-------
Bryan15,5089118150033
Burton485-------
Caldwell1,6861242015
Calvert135-------
College Station13,531631960025
Franklin1,252201110120
Hearne7010307511
Huntsville16044131431411
Iola5291050005
Leon7280122013
Madisonville2,2343073028
Mumford6210101001
Navasota2,8002030021
New Waverly1,0171122150423
Normangee5910010001
North Zulch3020020011
Snook5000021102
Somerville--------

Bryan ISD had 15,508 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 9 new student cases and one new staff case. There have been a total of 18 student cases and 15 staff cases. The infection site for all 33 cases is unknown.

College Station ISD had 13,351 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 6 new student cases and 3 new staff cases. There have been a total of 19 student cases and 6 staff cases. The infection site for all 25 cases is unknown.

Huntsville ISD had 160 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 4 new student cases and 4 new staff cases. There have been a total of 13 student cases and 14 staff cases. Three people were infected on campus, 14 people were infected off campus, and the infection site for 11 people is unknown.

Madisonville ISD had 2,234 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 3 new student cases and no new staff cases. There have been a total of 7 student cases and 3 staff cases. The infection site for all 25 cases is unknown. Two people were infected off campus, and the infection site for 8 people is unknown.

Navasota ISD had 2,800 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 2 new student cases and no new staff cases. There have been a total of 3 student cases and no staff cases. The infection site for all 25 cases is unknown. Two people were infected off campus, and the infection site for one person is unknown.

New Waverly ISD had 1,017 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 11 new student cases and two new staff cases. There have been a total of 21 student cases and 5 staff cases. The infection site for all 25 cases is unknown. Four people were infected off campus, and the infection site for 23 people is unknown.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

UPDATE: Men killed in crash of small plane in local highway median identified

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have identified the two men who died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

News

New lunch and antique destination in Calvert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Dine and shop all under one roof in Calvert

News

PBR plans to host bull riding aboard USS Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
''The Toughest Sport on Dirt" goes to sea all for a good cause.

Coronavirus

Total COVID-19 deaths reach 60 as Brazos County Health District confirms another death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: A check of the stats since Aggies have been back in class

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
In mid-August, Aggie students began moving back on campus and reentering Bryan-College Station to begin the fall semester.

News

Local man accused of possessing child pornography

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Brazos County man is under arrest after state authorities say they found child pornography in his cloud storage.

Local

Former Grimes County coal plant to be sold to environmental remediation company

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The company will be responsible for the shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant as well as performing all environmental remediation work for the site landfills and ash ponds.

News

New Navasota BBQ restaurant destroyed in fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A restaurant that opened early this year in Navasota was destroyed after a fire early Thursday morning.

News

COVID in Context: Sep. 24

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

From the Ground Up: Rain Is Impacting Cotton Harvest

Updated: 8 hours ago
When you see fields of white cotton this time of year, it means the cotton plant has been sprayed with a defoliant to make it drop its leaves so the cotton can be picked. What a cotton farmer doesn’t want during his harvest is the rain we’ve been experiencing over the last two weeks. John Malazzo grows cotton in Burleson County.