TEA releases public school COVID-19 dashboard

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education Association has released the Texas public school COVID-19 dashboard. Public schools are required to report positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses. The data will be updated weekly on Wednesdays, according to TEA.

User note: To find your school district, click here , and scroll to the bottom of the page, and click “ District Level Data File .”

All public schools in Texas are featured on the dashboard. In Texas, 3,445 students have reported a positive COVID-19 test, and there have been 2,850 positive staff cases.

During the first week of school, an estimated 1,101,065 students were on campus. There are 800,078 staff members, the TEA is using the staff count from the 2019-2020 academic school year.

The dashboard lists how many students were enrolled in the district during the first week of school. It shows how many cases have been reported from students and staff during the week, and also lists the cumulative number of cases for students and staff. The dashboard also displays if the person was infected on or off-campus, the information is listed as unknown if the infection site is not known. There dashes when a school has not reported a positive COVID-19 case.

School District Total District Enrollment New Student Cases New Staff Cases Cumulative Student Cases Cumulative Staff Cases On Campus Infection Off Campus Infection Unknown Anderson-Shiro 906 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 Brenham 4,854 - - - - - - - Bryan 15,508 9 1 18 15 0 0 33 Burton 485 - - - - - - - Caldwell 1,686 1 2 4 2 0 1 5 Calvert 135 - - - - - - - College Station 13,531 6 3 19 6 0 0 25 Franklin 1,252 2 0 11 1 0 12 0 Hearne 701 0 3 0 7 5 1 1 Huntsville 160 4 4 13 14 3 14 11 Iola 529 1 0 5 0 0 0 5 Leon 728 0 1 2 2 0 1 3 Madisonville 2,234 3 0 7 3 0 2 8 Mumford 621 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 Navasota 2,800 2 0 3 0 0 2 1 New Waverly 1,017 11 2 21 5 0 4 23 Normangee 591 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 North Zulch 302 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 Snook 500 0 0 2 1 1 0 2 Somerville - - - - - - - -

Bryan ISD had 15,508 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 9 new student cases and one new staff case. There have been a total of 18 student cases and 15 staff cases. The infection site for all 33 cases is unknown.

College Station ISD had 13,351 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 6 new student cases and 3 new staff cases. There have been a total of 19 student cases and 6 staff cases. The infection site for all 25 cases is unknown.

Huntsville ISD had 160 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 4 new student cases and 4 new staff cases. There have been a total of 13 student cases and 14 staff cases. Three people were infected on campus, 14 people were infected off campus, and the infection site for 11 people is unknown.

Madisonville ISD had 2,234 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 3 new student cases and no new staff cases. There have been a total of 7 student cases and 3 staff cases. The infection site for all 25 cases is unknown. Two people were infected off campus, and the infection site for 8 people is unknown.

Navasota ISD had 2,800 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 2 new student cases and no new staff cases. There have been a total of 3 student cases and no staff cases. The infection site for all 25 cases is unknown. Two people were infected off campus, and the infection site for one person is unknown.

New Waverly ISD had 1,017 students enrolled during the first week of school. The week of Sept. 13, there were 11 new student cases and two new staff cases. There have been a total of 21 student cases and 5 staff cases. The infection site for all 25 cases is unknown. Four people were infected off campus, and the infection site for 23 people is unknown.

