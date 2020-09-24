Total COVID-19 deaths reach 60 as Brazos County Health District confirms another death

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 71 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 680 active cases.

One death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a male in his 80′s that was hospitalized. There have been 60 deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,509 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

70 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 691 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 206 active probable cases and there have been 485 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,249. There have been 67,568 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 44 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 452

77802: 342

77803: 1,349

77807: 306

77808: 243

77840: 1,988

77845: 1,355

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 25 485 Brazos 680 6,249 Burleson 43 337 Grimes 87 1,079 Houston 13 420 Lee 20 219 Leon 38 235 Madison 22 717 Milam 18 488 Montgomery 1,540 10,747 Robertson 49 301 San Jacinto 3 225 Trinity 3 194 Walker 921 4,183 Waller 122 842 Washington 58 633

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 432 staffed hospital beds with 130 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 9 available ICU beds and 65 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 16 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 25 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 485 total cases and 451 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 337 total cases, and 288 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 87 active cases. There have been 1,079 total cases, 961 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 420 total cases of COVID-19. There are 13 active cases and 224 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 178 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 20 active cases. The county has a total of 219 cases, with 185 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 38 active cases. The county has 235 total cases, with 191 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported 22 active cases. The county has a total of 717 cases with 689 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 488 total cases and 470 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and six COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,540 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,747 total cases and 7,217 recovered cases. There are currently 25 people hospitalized, and there have been 139 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 49 active COVID-19 cases, with 301 total cases. Currently, 248 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 225 cases with 213 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has 194 total cases with 184 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,183 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 921 cases are active in the community and 1,253 are recovered community cases. 2,009 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 122 active cases of COVID-19. There are 842 total cases and 720 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 58 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 633 total cases with 527 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 22 new cases and 278 active cases on Sept. 21.

Currently, the university has reported 1,447 positive cases, 10.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 23, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 86,416 active cases and 618,054 recoveries. There have been 719,599 total cases reported and 5,740,674 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 15,129 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 138,473 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 23 at 4:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

