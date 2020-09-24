Advertisement

Treat of the Day: B/CS Chamber Ambassadors

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce recently named their 2020-2021 Chamber Ambassadors.

From right to left they are Kathy Langston with Service Insurance Group, Inc, Cameron Comire with First Financial Bank Bryan-College Station, incoming Ambassador chairman Katerina Hall, with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, outgoing Ambassador Chairman Ben Caldwell with Copy Corner, Virginia Ford with the Girl Scouts of Bryan-College Station, and Jared Salvato with Guaranty Bank & Trust.

The group will represent their own companies while promoting chamber events, programs, and new and existing members.

