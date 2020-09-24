Advertisement

Two-time EMMY-Winning ‘The Pulse’ returns to ESPNU for 2020 season

COLLEGE STATION, TX - JULY 27, 2020 - during football workouts at football practice field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - JULY 27, 2020 - during football workouts at football practice field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics(Craig Bisacre | Craig Bisacre)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Football’s two-time EMMY award-winning weekly show, ‘The Pulse,’ will be featured for a national audience on ESPNU’s lineup for the second consecutive year.

‘The Pulse’ airs on ESPNU each Thursday following Aggie games, and episodes will be re-aired at various times on ESPNU throughout the 2020 football season. Check your provider’s program guide for exact days and times. The 2020 debut is set for Thursday, October 1 at 5:30 PM CST.

Additionally, ‘The Pulse’ premieres on local CBS-affiliate KBTX each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. On Thursdays, it airs on AT&T SportsNet at 5:30 p.m. CT and on CW-8 Aggieland at 6:30 p.m. ‘The Pulse’ will be available digitally on 12thMan.com each Wednesday after it debuts on its broadcast channels.

The series was a finalist for the Lone Star Regional EMMY Award for Sports Program Series in 2015, 2016 and 2020 – winning the honor in ’16 and ’20.

Originally created by 12th Man Productions in 2014, ‘The Pulse’ gives fans an all-access pass into the Texas A&M football program with highlights from the previous week’s game as well as going inside the locker room, training room, practice fields and class rooms from the viewpoint of the student-athletes and coaches. The 12th Man Productions staff also delivers personal features that include visits to the players' hangouts and hometowns for a truly insider experience.

The EMMYs are just two among the multiple awards the show has earned in its previous six seasons on the air, including a Bronze Telly in 2020. ‘The Pulse’ also picked up a Silver Telly Award in 2018. The series has been a finalist for the national SVG/NACDA College Sports Media Awards in the Outstanding Program Series category five of its six seasons on air.

Assistant athletics director Buddy Kimberlin, production manager Cade Key and senior producer Mason Flick create the weekly show. Andy Richardson serves as the executive producer while Will Johnson is the writer and narrator for the series. Texas A&M Ventures is the multimedia rightsholder for the Aggies and local Learfield IMG College team that works alongside Texas A&M Athletics.

Latest News

Sports

AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

A&M Consolidated to kick off 2020 season vs University in Waco

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The A&M Consolidated Tiger football team will kick off the 2020 season on the road Thursday night against University at WISD Stadium in Waco.

Sports

Buffalo quarterback honored for Week 4 performance

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Texas A&M Football Places Five on Media Preseason All-SEC Teams

Updated: 19 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Rudder on the road to open 2020 season

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Rudder on the road to open 2020 season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Rudder football team will face Bastrop Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00pm at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.

Sports

The Middleton Era begins at TAMIU

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M International Sports Information Department
After an exhaustive and thorough nationwide search, Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) Director of Athletics Griz Zimmermann announced the hiring of Philip Middleton as the new Head Baseball Coach.

Sports

Kortan Tabs Witherell as Assistant Coach

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M interim men’s golf head coach Brian Kortan has tabbed veteran assistant coach and golf administrator Mary Michael Witherell as the Aggies' assistant coach for the 2020-21 golf season.

Sports

Texas A&M Football Places Five on Media Preseason All-SEC Teams

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
Texas A&M football placed five student-athletes on the 2020 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Football Team according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC football, announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office.

Sports

Buffalo quarterback honored for Week 4 performance

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT
|
By Maricela Avila - Ford Motor Company
The top high school football stars have been recognized in the 4th week of the 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.