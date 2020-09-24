Two-time EMMY-Winning ‘The Pulse’ returns to ESPNU for 2020 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Football’s two-time EMMY award-winning weekly show, ‘The Pulse,’ will be featured for a national audience on ESPNU’s lineup for the second consecutive year.

‘The Pulse’ airs on ESPNU each Thursday following Aggie games, and episodes will be re-aired at various times on ESPNU throughout the 2020 football season. Check your provider’s program guide for exact days and times. The 2020 debut is set for Thursday, October 1 at 5:30 PM CST.

Additionally, ‘The Pulse’ premieres on local CBS-affiliate KBTX each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. On Thursdays, it airs on AT&T SportsNet at 5:30 p.m. CT and on CW-8 Aggieland at 6:30 p.m. ‘The Pulse’ will be available digitally on 12thMan.com each Wednesday after it debuts on its broadcast channels.

The series was a finalist for the Lone Star Regional EMMY Award for Sports Program Series in 2015, 2016 and 2020 – winning the honor in ’16 and ’20.

Originally created by 12th Man Productions in 2014, ‘The Pulse’ gives fans an all-access pass into the Texas A&M football program with highlights from the previous week’s game as well as going inside the locker room, training room, practice fields and class rooms from the viewpoint of the student-athletes and coaches. The 12th Man Productions staff also delivers personal features that include visits to the players' hangouts and hometowns for a truly insider experience.

The EMMYs are just two among the multiple awards the show has earned in its previous six seasons on the air, including a Bronze Telly in 2020. ‘The Pulse’ also picked up a Silver Telly Award in 2018. The series has been a finalist for the national SVG/NACDA College Sports Media Awards in the Outstanding Program Series category five of its six seasons on air.

Assistant athletics director Buddy Kimberlin, production manager Cade Key and senior producer Mason Flick create the weekly show. Andy Richardson serves as the executive producer while Will Johnson is the writer and narrator for the series. Texas A&M Ventures is the multimedia rightsholder for the Aggies and local Learfield IMG College team that works alongside Texas A&M Athletics.