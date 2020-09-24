Advertisement

United to offer COVID testing for some travelers

This starts Oct. 15
United Airlines will offer coronavirus testing on flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaiian airports. Passengers with negative results won't have to quarantine for two weeks.
United Airlines will offer coronavirus testing on flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaiian airports. Passengers with negative results won't have to quarantine for two weeks.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – United Airlines is about to become the first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus testing for passengers.

Starting Oct. 15, it will make available testing for customers flying from San Francisco International Airport to airports in Hawaii.

The airline will use a rapid, 15-minute test at the airport, prior to security screening.

It will also offer a mail-in option to be completed in the days before departure.

Hawaii currently requires travelers to quarantine for 14 days after arriving there.

United’s offer coincides with Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program, which also starts Oct. 15.

The new rules would allow visitors to avoid the previously mandatory 14-day quarantine “if they are tested no earlier than 72 hours before their flight arrives with an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT),” the state’s website says.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system.”

State

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two men died Wednesday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

National

Sir Harold Evans, crusading publisher and author, dies at 92

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE
A defender of literature and print journalism well into the digital age, Evans was one of the all-time newspaper editors, startling British society with revelations of espionage, corporate wrongdoing and government scandal.

National

Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex.

National

UK announces new plan to help workers hit by pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new proposal would replace a furloughed worker program that expires next month under which the government pays 80% of the wages of workers who are placed on leave.

Latest News

News

PBR plans to host bull riding aboard USS Lexington

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
''The Toughest Sport on Dirt" goes to sea all for a good cause.

National

Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY) on legacy of Justice Ginsburg and filling her seat

Updated: 22 minutes ago

National Politics

Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING
Moments after Trump arrived, booing could be heard from spectators about a block away from the court building. They chanted “vote him out” as the president stood near the coffin.

Coronavirus

Total COVID-19 deaths reach 60 as Brazos County Health District confirms another death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

National

Food banks struggle to keep up with demand

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
More and more people in the United States are relying on food banks to feed their families.