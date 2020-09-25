Advertisement

A&M: Woman says date rape drug was put in her drink at off-campus frat party

Texas A&M has recently received several reports of sexual assaults involving incapacitating narcotics.
Texas A&M has recently received several reports of sexual assaults happening off-campus involving incapacitating narcotics.
Texas A&M has recently received several reports of sexual assaults happening off-campus involving incapacitating narcotics.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three days after warning students of sexual assaults occurring off-campus, Texas A&M says it received a new report from a woman who said incapacitating drugs were placed in her drink while attending a party at an off-campus fraternity house.

In a message sent to the student body on Thursday, Texas A&M Police said the incident occurred on the night of February 29, 2020, and the suspect in the case is unknown.

The name of the fraternity involved was not identified.

On Monday, the university said it had received anonymous reports of possible sexual assaults occurring off-campus involving alcohol or other incapacitating narcotics such as Rohypnol, ketamine, and GHB.

Individuals with information about this type of incident, or any other sexual misconduct in the campus community, should notify the Title IX Office at (979) 458-8407 and/or the University Police Department at (979) 845-2345.

“These types of behaviors are crimes and are never the fault of the person assaulted,” said Kevin P. McGinnis, Texas A&M’s Chief Risk, Ethics, and Compliance Officer. “Texas A&M takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously.”

No other details about the reports were immediately released by school officials, but all students are being encouraged to remain alert and practice the following safety tips:

  • Don’t drink from a can or bottle that you didn’t open yourself
  • Avoid punch bowls or drinks that are being passed in a group setting
  • Do use your own cup with a lid and a straw
  • Don’t let someone else buy you a drink. Instead, go to the bar to order your own drink and watch it being made
  • Don’t leave your drink unattended. If you leave your drink to dance, talk to friends, or use the restroom, throw it out and get a new one
  • If your drink has unusual taste or appearance, like a salty taste or unexplained residue, throw it out
  • Watch out for your friends and ask them to watch out for you. Have a plan to check in with each other at set times
  • If your friend appears intoxicated, gets sick, passes out, is having trouble walking or breathing, do what you need to do to make sure your friend is safe. Call 911 in case of an emergency

Support, resources, and options are available through the Title IX Office at (979) 458-8407 and on the Title IX Office website titleix.tamu.edu.

