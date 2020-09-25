Bryan hosts Waller to open 2020 season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will face Waller Friday night in the season opening game for both teams. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00pm at Merrill Green Stadium.

Like sports across the country the high school football schedule has been effected by the COVID-19 pandemic but we have worked our way to the opening week of action for Class 5A and 6A teams in Texas. Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said, “Since the time I played and everybody else that has gone through this the first game is excitement.” Rogers added, “I told the kids when we started guys we are going to practice, starting in June when we had the offseason, we’re going to practice like we are going to play the regular schedule. Then they bounced it back a month. That’s okay we’re still on course and we’re still going to play.”

Bryan and Waller met the the season opener in 2019. The Vikings won that game 14-3 at Waller ISD Stadium.

