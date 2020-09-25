Advertisement

Bryan hosts Waller to open 2020 season

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will face Waller Friday night in the season opening game for both teams. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00pm at Merrill Green Stadium.

Like sports across the country the high school football schedule has been effected by the COVID-19 pandemic but we have worked our way to the opening week of action for Class 5A and 6A teams in Texas. Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said, “Since the time I played and everybody else that has gone through this the first game is excitement.” Rogers added, “I told the kids when we started guys we are going to practice, starting in June when we had the offseason, we’re going to practice like we are going to play the regular schedule. Then they bounced it back a month. That’s okay we’re still on course and we’re still going to play.”

Bryan and Waller met the the season opener in 2019. The Vikings won that game 14-3 at Waller ISD Stadium.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

College Station set to kick off 2020 season at home against Hutto

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The College Station Cougars will kick off their season at home on Friday. The Cougars will be quite a bit younger than they were a year ago and head coach Steve Huff is not only interested in how his team executes in the opener against Hutto, but also how the team chemistry evolves. Huff says everyone is excited to finally get this COVID-19 delayed season started.

Sports

Aggies earn ninth consecutive USC Team Academic Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas A&M Aggies were honored for their scholastic endeavors as they garnered the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Team Academic Award. The organization announced its list of honorees for the 2019-20 academic year Thursday.

Sports

Two-time EMMY-Winning ‘The Pulse’ returns to ESPNU for 2020 season

Updated: 4 hours ago
Texas A&M Football’s two-time EMMY award-winning weekly show, ‘The Pulse,’ will be featured for a national audience on ESPNU’s lineup for the second consecutive year.

Latest News

Sports

A&M Consolidated to kick off 2020 season vs University in Waco

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The A&M Consolidated Tiger football team will kick off the 2020 season on the road Thursday night against University at WISD Stadium in Waco.

Sports

Buffalo quarterback honored for Week 4 performance

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Texas A&M Football Places Five on Media Preseason All-SEC Teams

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Rudder on the road to open 2020 season

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Rudder on the road to open 2020 season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Rudder football team will face Bastrop Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00pm at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.

Sports

The Middleton Era begins at TAMIU

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M International Sports Information Department
After an exhaustive and thorough nationwide search, Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) Director of Athletics Griz Zimmermann announced the hiring of Philip Middleton as the new Head Baseball Coach.