Bryan man accused of wrecking hotel room, throwing end table out 6th story window

Simon Rader, 23
Simon Rader, 23(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is under arrest for destroying a hotel room and threatening to kill guests.

Police took Simon Rader, 23, into custody around 2 a.m. Friday morning at the hotel on Lake Atlas Drive.

According to police, he threatened a hotel guest in an elevator and then proceeded to barricade himself in a room on the sixth floor. Authorities tried to talk to Rader through the door but say he was just yelling and trashing the room. Officers breached the room when they say he threw an end table out of the window.

The damage to the room was estimated at $20,000. Police say there was nothing left intact.

Rader is charged with felony criminal mischief, making a terroristic threat in a public place, and criminal trespass.

