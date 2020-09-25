Advertisement

College Station set to kick off 2020 season at home against Hutto

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars will kick off their season at home on Friday. The Cougars will be quite a bit younger than they were a year ago and head coach Steve Huff is not only interested in how his team executes in the opener against Hutto, but also how the team chemistry evolves. Huff says everyone is excited to finally get this COVID-19 delayed season started.

“I think they’re really excited even the coaches I think are," said Huff. "It seems like we’re halfway through the season, but at the same time we are just getting started. We’re really excited to start up,” claimed Huff.

Kickoff is set for 7pm at Cougar Field. College Station last played and beat Hutto 38-6 during their 2015 playoff run.

