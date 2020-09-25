Advertisement

COVID in Context: Ahead of Kyle Field match-up, how do Texas A&M and Vanderbilt compare on coronavirus?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies will face-off on the football field with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Each university is also facing the challenge of COVID-19 this fall.

Both Texas A&M and Vanderbilt report the weekly testing positivity rate from campus.

Texas A&M’s positivity rate has peaked around 17 percent and averages about 10 percent, while Vanderbilt’s has never exceeded 1.5 percent.

TAMU vs. Vanderbilt COVID-19 Positivity Rates
TAMU vs. Vanderbilt COVID-19 Positivity Rates(KBTX)

As for differences between the universities, Vanderbilt reports around 6,500 undergraduate students. Texas A&M has at least 10 times as many.

The largest difference, however, comes in the volume of testing each school does. Texas A&M runs random volunteer testing a few thousand students at a time. Vanderbilt is able to test every single undergraduate student once a week on a mandatory basis.

