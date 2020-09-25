COVID in Context: Ahead of Kyle Field match-up, how do Texas A&M and Vanderbilt compare on coronavirus?
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies will face-off on the football field with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Each university is also facing the challenge of COVID-19 this fall.
Both Texas A&M and Vanderbilt report the weekly testing positivity rate from campus.
Texas A&M’s positivity rate has peaked around 17 percent and averages about 10 percent, while Vanderbilt’s has never exceeded 1.5 percent.
As for differences between the universities, Vanderbilt reports around 6,500 undergraduate students. Texas A&M has at least 10 times as many.
The largest difference, however, comes in the volume of testing each school does. Texas A&M runs random volunteer testing a few thousand students at a time. Vanderbilt is able to test every single undergraduate student once a week on a mandatory basis.
