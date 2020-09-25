Advertisement

Dime Box loses first game of their season to Ovilla Christian

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Dime Box Longhorns didn’t have much time to prepare for Ovilla Christian after finding out on Wednesday that Bellville Faith was unavailable to play. They were able to get a game in the Allen Academy Sixman Showcase but came up short against the Eagles 58-13.

Ovilla Christian was able to build a 22-0 lead behind a pair of touchdowns by Jake McMahon. One receiving and one rushing.

Dime Box is scheduled to step back onto the field next Saturday as they travel to McDade.

