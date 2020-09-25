Dime Box loses first game of their season to Ovilla Christian

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Dime Box Longhorns didn’t have much time to prepare for Ovilla Christian after finding out on Wednesday that Bellville Faith was unavailable to play. They were able to get a game in the Allen Academy Sixman Showcase but came up short against the Eagles 58-13.

Ovilla Christian was able to build a 22-0 lead behind a pair of touchdowns by Jake McMahon. One receiving and one rushing.

Dime Box is scheduled to step back onto the field next Saturday as they travel to McDade.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.